Illegal dumping on state lands costing thousands to clean

"There are health hazards involved with this trash," Dunn said. "I mean there are dead animals dumped. There are other types of chemicals, tires and those things that can damage the water tables." ?

It's an issue the state is shelling out big money to fix. In Lea and Eddie counties, 11 caliche pits with 500-thousand tons of trash were cleaned up in 2017 alone. It costing more than $300,000.

"Illegal dumping is costing New Mexican children funds that would go, instead of cleaning up trash, back to education. So we're hurting ourselves," said Dunn.

The commissioner manages state trust lands. Those are lands that can be used and leased out. The revenue generated goes to education. The land office is trying to clean up those areas, and then fence them off to keep people from dumping there again.

"I'm sure it's in the millions and millions of dollars to clean up the trash that’s around," said Dunn. "I think the main thing is getting people to stop dumping illegally, make it easier for them to get to dumps."

The funds used for cleanup on trust lands are not taxpayer dollars. They use money generated from land maintenance.