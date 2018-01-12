In editorial, former NM governor calls for Trump to come to his senses
KOB.com Web Staff
January 12, 2018 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tense Twitter exchanges and a war of words have come to define the conflict between the U.S. and North Korea.
With the growing threat of a nuclear strike from both sides in the back of the public's mind, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson – also a former ambassador to the U.N. – is calling for silence from President Donald Trump in regards to the ongoing conflict.
In an editorial for U.S. News, Richardson said for the first time in a long time, he is "cautiously encouraged" by what he's seeing in the Korean Peninsula. Officials from North and South Korea held talks this week for the first time in two years.
However, he said when the White House lights dim and Trump logs onto Twitter, there is always a potential for damage. Richardson wrote the president must "convert the threat of war into quiet and direct negotiations."
He added that "the noise created by the exchange of personal insults inhibits either side's ability to hear the real opportunities for diplomatic solutions."
Richardson also warned of the high-risk, high-stakes consequences that would come with a limited strike on North Korea, saying the two countries need to instead arrive at a "unilateral understanding" and agree to public gestures of goodwill in order to move negotiations forward.
The former governor also wrote he believes "these diplomatic options are the only sensible way to proceed."
