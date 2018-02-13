NM inmate pinpointed as suspect in 2009 cold case

Albuquerque police arrested Roger Paul Preston and call him a suspect in the cold case of the death of Cato “Terri” Benally. Police found Benally with severe head trauma, laying in the street near the 500 block of Maple southeast on July 4, 2009.

Benally was rushed to the hospital but died from the injuries. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit worked the case but came up cold and it was forwarded to the APD Cold Case Unit.