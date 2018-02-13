NM inmate pinpointed as suspect in 2009 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man who admitted to beating a Native American man has been indicted in the beating death of another Native American man.
Albuquerque police arrested Roger Paul Preston and call him a suspect in the cold case of the death of Cato “Terri” Benally. Police found Benally with severe head trauma, laying in the street near the 500 block of Maple southeast on July 4, 2009.
Benally was rushed to the hospital but died from the injuries. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit worked the case but came up cold and it was forwarded to the APD Cold Case Unit.
The unit took up the case in 2013 and continued with it for five years. Their investigation led to the arrest of Preston.
Preston has been indicted for first-degree murder with a hate crimes enhancement because Benally was an American Indian. Preston is already behind bars after pleading guilty to beating another Native American man back in 2009.
