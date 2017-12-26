WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Today
ENMU student housing to get major overhaul

ENMU student housing to get major overhaul

KOB Web Staff
December 26, 2017 06:17 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. – Students at Eastern New Mexico University are going to see a major overhaul of student housing for the 2018 and 2019 school year.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, investors from New York plan to renovate student house properties near the university’s campuses in Roswell and Portales. The renovations will be made using funds from a $3.75 million loan that Up Realty LLC recently closed on with Massachusetts-based lender UC Funds.

The hope, is to increase occupancy rates and boost residential real estate markets in those communities.

According to the lender, the plan is to renovate current four-bedroom apartments into one and two bedroom apartments. The process of converting unoccupied units is already underway.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: December 26, 2017 06:17 AM
Created: December 26, 2017 06:02 AM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

