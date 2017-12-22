Jal city manager resigns in wake of sexual harassment allegations
Chris Ramirez
December 22, 2017 06:13 PM
JAL, N.M. – The city manager accused of sending crude text messages requesting sex from multiple women in a small southeastern New Mexico city resigned from his position Friday evening, shortly before a closed-door meeting that was to decide his fate.
His last day will be Dec. 29, and he will not receive severance from the city.
Members of the Jal City Councilors emerged from their meeting after an hour-and-a-half Friday evening to announce Bob Gallagher's resignation, done via letter. In it, Gallagher doesn't directly address the allegations, instead stating that the political climate in the city of just over 2,000 has become toxic and corrupt.
"I think it's the right thing to do," said one Jal resident. "We've been through a lot, and it's time for things to get back to normal."
Another Jal resident KOB spoke to said the resignation was long-overdue, calling the situation "an embarrassment for our city."
KOB 4 Investigates first reported this week about the two women accusing Gallagher of sexual harassment. One woman said the harassment lasted for two years, during which he begged her for sex even while she was sick and recovering from surgery.
At first, Gallagher denied the accusations. But later he confessed to sending the texts, saying he believed them to be consensual.
This isn't the first time Gallagher has unceremoniously left an official position. The former New Mexico State University regent had also been terminated from his city manager position at Sunland Park.
