Jal city manager resigns in wake of sexual harassment allegations

"I think it's the right thing to do," said one Jal resident. "We've been through a lot, and it's time for things to get back to normal."

Another Jal resident KOB spoke to said the resignation was long-overdue, calling the situation "an embarrassment for our city."

KOB 4 Investigates first reported this week about the two women accusing Gallagher of sexual harassment. One woman said the harassment lasted for two years, during which he begged her for sex even while she was sick and recovering from surgery.

At first, Gallagher denied the accusations. But later he confessed to sending the texts, saying he believed them to be consensual.

This isn't the first time Gallagher has unceremoniously left an official position. The former New Mexico State University regent had also been terminated from his city manager position at Sunland Park.