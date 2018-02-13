Gonzales drops out of New Mexico lieutenant governor's race

The Democratic field for lieutenant governor remains crowded. Candidates include state Sen. Howie Morales, Eagle Nest resident and teacher Jeff Carr, Dona Ana County Commissioner Billy Garrett and former House Majority Leader Rick Miera.

Santa Fe's first openly gay mayor, Gonzales has been outspoken on immigration issues. He gained attention last year for his defiance of President Donald Trump's executive order to revoke funding for cities that don't fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Gonzales served previously as chairman of the state Democratic Party.

STATE DEMOCRATIC PARTY HIT BY MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Democratic Party of New Mexico vice chair says she was a target of unwanted sexual advances by a party official who also is a Dona Ana County commissioner.

Neomi Martinez-Parra said in a letter Monday that she's been a victim of inappropriate sexual misconduct by Dona Ana County Commissioner and Dona Ana County Central Committee member John Vasquez.

Martinez-Parra also wrote that she strongly disagreed with a proposal from New Mexico Democratic Party chairman Richard Ellenberg that she not pursue a complaint in exchange for Vasquez resigning from a post.

Ellenberg says he didn't mean to suggest Martinez-Parra should drop her claim. He says it's up to the Dona Ana County Democratic Party to remove Vasquez.

Vasquez didn't respond to emails and his voicemail was full.