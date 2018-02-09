Judge delays start of defamation trial against State Police | KOB 4
Judge delays start of defamation trial against State Police

The Associated Press
February 09, 2018 09:26 AM

DEMING, N.M. (AP) - A judge has delayed the start of a trial on a couple's defamation lawsuit against New Mexico State Police officers who were members of Gov. Susana Martinez's security team.

The Headlight reports Judge Timothy L. Aldrich refused the defense's motion to dismiss the case at a hearing in Deming on Monday, but he delayed the trial to April after previously undisclosed financial data was handed to the defense.

Scott and Colette Chandler filed the suit against the three officers over a June 2014 incident in Deming. The Chandlers claimed defamation after they and others were ejected from an event where the Republican governor was to appear.

At the hearing, defense attorney Jeffrey Mitchell claimed the case warranted dismissal because the plaintiffs' files were not produced in a timely manner.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


