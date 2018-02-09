Judge delays start of defamation trial against State Police

The Headlight reports Judge Timothy L. Aldrich refused the defense's motion to dismiss the case at a hearing in Deming on Monday, but he delayed the trial to April after previously undisclosed financial data was handed to the defense.

Scott and Colette Chandler filed the suit against the three officers over a June 2014 incident in Deming. The Chandlers claimed defamation after they and others were ejected from an event where the Republican governor was to appear.