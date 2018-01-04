Kmarts in Raton, Tucumcari to close this April
January 04, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A struggling retail chain has announced a pair of store closures here in New Mexico.
The Kmarts in Raton and Tucumcari are set to shut down in early April. They're among more than 60 locations slated for closure nationwide with liquidation sales beginning as early as next week.
Kmart's parent company also plans to close nearly 40 Sears stores, but none are in New Mexico.
