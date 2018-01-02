KOB's Holiday Highlights contest winner announced
KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 10:32 PM
The home of Jared Trujillo has won KOB'S annual Holiday Highlights contest. It features 15,000 lights decorating the front and back yards, along with several inflatable figures including Santa Claus.
Trujillo wins $250 courtesy of Dreamstyle Remodeling that he could use to buy more lights for next Christmas.
