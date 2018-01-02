VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
KOB's Holiday Highlights contest winner announced

KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 10:32 PM

The home of Jared Trujillo has won KOB'S annual Holiday Highlights contest. It features 15,000 lights decorating the front and back yards, along with several inflatable figures including Santa Claus.

Trujillo wins $250 courtesy of Dreamstyle Remodeling that he could use to buy more lights for next Christmas.

You can still see all the wonderful entries here.

Updated: January 02, 2018 10:32 PM
Created: January 02, 2018 09:48 PM

