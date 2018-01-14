Las Cruces jurors deliver mixed verdict against physician accused of groping patients
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A Doña Ana County jury delivered a mixed verdict against a Las Cruces physician accused of sexually assaulting his patients.
65-year-old Robert Woody of Chaparral was convicted on one count of criminal sexual contact, but jurors acquitted him of a second count and deadlocked on a third.
According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, prosecutors intend to re-try Woody on the deadlocked charge. He was charged in 2016 after four male patients him of misconduct.
In the aftermath, state regulators suspended his medical license.
