Las Cruces Police searching for murder suspect | KOB 4
Las Cruces Police searching for murder suspect

KOB.com Web Staff
February 17, 2018 06:16 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Police in the southern New Mexico city of Las Cruces say they are searching for a homicide suspect.

Police say 23-year-old Nathaniel Montoya fatally injured another man in a fight Friday night at a Sambrano Avenue residence. Montoya was nowhere to be found when officers arrived at the house.

The victim was found unconscious and later died at the hospital from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

If you have any information about Montoya's location, you are urged to call the Las Cruces Police Department at (575)526-0795.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 17, 2018 06:16 PM
Created: February 17, 2018 05:24 PM

