Las Cruces to dedicate women veterans monument
February 17, 2018 01:37 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The city of Las Cruces soon will be dedicating what officials are billing as one of only a few monuments that focus solely on women veterans.
The dedication ceremony for the collection of six life-sized bronze statues is planned for March 10 at Veterans Memorial Park in Las Cruces.
The statues honor each branch of the military and their uniforms represent different eras.
Officials say the special guests for the upcoming ceremony will include Captain Betty Somppi, a centenarian who served as an original member of the first Women Auxiliary Army Corp from 1942-1945.
A temporary photo exhibit of local women veterans also will be on display.
