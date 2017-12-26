Lawmakers filed dozens of bills; most will see no action

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Martinez has indicated public safety will be a priority.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf says legislators expect a flat budget, which means extra spending will be limited, and proposals for new programs or initiatives might go nowhere.

Bills that would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy and create a $15-an-hour minimum wage are among the items filed.

