Lawmakers propose pet food to help spay, neuter pets
The Associated Press
January 07, 2018 04:32 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two New Mexico lawmakers are proposing a special tax on pet food to raise money for spay and neutering fees for dogs and cats, but critics are concerned the additional fee could be passed on to consumers and deter pet food companies from doing business with New Mexico.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Democratic State Reps. Carl Trujillo and Debbie Rodella sponsored a bill that would impose an increase on commercial pet food registration fees from $2 per label to $100 per label of food each year.
Trujillo says the increase from the current $2 per label fee would raise over $800,000 to help impoverished citizens pay to have their pets spayed and neutered. He estimates the fund could pay for services for some 8,000 to 10,000 pets annually.
