Lawmakers propose pet food to help spay, neuter pets

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Democratic State Reps. Carl Trujillo and Debbie Rodella sponsored a bill that would impose an increase on commercial pet food registration fees from $2 per label to $100 per label of food each year.

Trujillo says the increase from the current $2 per label fee would raise over $800,000 to help impoverished citizens pay to have their pets spayed and neutered. He estimates the fund could pay for services for some 8,000 to 10,000 pets annually.