VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lawmakers propose pet food to help spay, neuter pets

Lawmakers propose pet food to help spay, neuter pets

The Associated Press
January 07, 2018 04:32 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two New Mexico lawmakers are proposing a special tax on pet food to raise money for spay and neutering fees for dogs and cats, but critics are concerned the additional fee could be passed on to consumers and deter pet food companies from doing business with New Mexico.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Democratic State Reps. Carl Trujillo and Debbie Rodella sponsored a bill that would impose an increase on commercial pet food registration fees from $2 per label to $100 per label of food each year.

Trujillo says the increase from the current $2 per label fee would raise over $800,000 to help impoverished citizens pay to have their pets spayed and neutered. He estimates the fund could pay for services for some 8,000 to 10,000 pets annually.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 07, 2018 04:32 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Camera stolen from Escape Room attraction
Camera stolen from Escape Room attraction
HP recalls batteries in over 50,000 laptops
HP recalls batteries in over 50,000 laptops
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant

Advertisement




Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Former mayoral candidate announces run for state auditor
Average US gas price jumps 3 cents to $2.54 for regular
Average US gas price jumps 3 cents to $2.54 for regular
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
New Hampshire ticket sole winner in $559M Powerball jackpot
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Lawmakers propose pet food to help spay, neuter pets
Lawmakers propose pet food to help spay, neuter pets