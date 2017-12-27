Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt

It happened in June during the search for Ramon Lorenzo who broke out of the Cibola County Detention Center. The family claims police officers invaded their home while they were having a birthday party for their 21-year-old son without explaining why.

According to court documents, the family says police put just about everyone in handcuffs and held them all at gunpoint, including 5 children. The family claims law enforcement targeted their home only because they "saw movement" inside.