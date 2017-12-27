Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
KOB.com Web Staff
December 27, 2017 06:18 PM
GRANTS, N.M. -- A family from Grants has filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Department of Public safety over what they claim officers did to them during an all-out manhunt for an escaped inmate.
It happened in June during the search for Ramon Lorenzo who broke out of the Cibola County Detention Center. The family claims police officers invaded their home while they were having a birthday party for their 21-year-old son without explaining why.
According to court documents, the family says police put just about everyone in handcuffs and held them all at gunpoint, including 5 children. The family claims law enforcement targeted their home only because they "saw movement" inside.
They say police then ransacked the inside of their home.
KOB is waiting for a response from the Department of Public Safety. Caleb James will have more on this story tonight on KOB Eyewitness News 4 at 10.
Credits
Updated: December 27, 2017 06:18 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 03:58 PM
