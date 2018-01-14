LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people
KOB.com Web Staff
January 14, 2018 06:02 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Las Cruces police say three men are responsible for victimizing at least 21 people using their credit card information to buy gift cars at various Walmart stores.
So far police say they have discovered victims in Las Cruces and the nearby cities of Deming and El Paso. Investigators say it's possible the suspects used a card skimmer or a remote card reader to obtain the victims' information.
The men were caught on surveillance video leaving a Las Cruces Walmart parking lot in a silver SUV.
If you know anything about the whereabouts of the suspects, contact police at (575)526-0795.
