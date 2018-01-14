WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Advertisement

LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people

KOB.com Web Staff
January 14, 2018 06:02 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Las Cruces police say three men are responsible for victimizing at least 21 people using their credit card information to buy gift cars at various Walmart stores.

Advertisement

So far police say they have discovered victims in Las Cruces and the nearby cities of Deming and El Paso. Investigators say it's possible the suspects used a card skimmer or a remote card reader to obtain the victims' information.

The men were caught on surveillance video leaving a Las Cruces Walmart parking lot in a silver SUV.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of the suspects, contact police at (575)526-0795.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 14, 2018 06:02 PM
Created: January 14, 2018 04:55 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice
My guns or my ganja? Firearm-owning pot fans face a choice
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
A look back at the week's biggest headlines
A look back at the week's biggest headlines
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people

Advertisement




Police: SB I-25 at Jefferson closed after pallets cover highway
Police: SB I-25 at Jefferson closed after pallets cover highway
City council's legislative wish list more expansive than Mayor Keller's
City council's legislative wish list more expansive than Mayor Keller's
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Alex Bregman appears at local baseball clinic, is confident about 2018 Astros
Alex Bregman appears at local baseball clinic, is confident about 2018 Astros
Earthquake in Peru destroys dozens of homes, kills 1 man
Earthquake in Peru destroys dozens of homes, kills 1 man