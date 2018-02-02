LCPD issues Silver Alert for man missing since mid-January | KOB 4
LCPD issues Silver Alert for man missing since mid-January

David Lynch
February 02, 2018 02:36 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Police in the southern New Mexico city of Las Cruces say a Silver Alert has been issued following the disappearance of a 68-year-old Native American man on Jan. 17.

Las Cruces police say Gene Enjady – who stands 5-feet-9-inches and weighs about 195 pounds – may be endangered. He could be heading to the nearby Mescalero Pueblo or Dulce in northern New Mexico.

Enjady has brown eyes and short gray hair. According to police, he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Vietnam veteran hat.

Anyone with information as to Enjady's location is urged to call LCPD at (575)541-2000 or 911.  


David Lynch


Created: February 02, 2018 02:36 PM

