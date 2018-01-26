League of Women Voters to train debate workers
Erica Zucco
January 26, 2018 08:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico is holding complimentary training for new moderators, timekeepers and subject-card sorters for debates during the 2018 election season. LWVCNM sponsors and assists with non-partisan, information-focused candidate forums, and needs volunteers to help pull them off.
Training will take place on Saturday, January 27 from 10:15 a.m.- noon at the Cherry Hills Library. To register, contact moderator committee chair Mary Wilson at t3wilson@aol.com or 505-975-0685.
All are welcome to attend, and do not need to be members of LWVCNM, which both women and men can join.
Steve Wentworth is a member of the LWVCNM and debate moderator, and will be an instructor at the training. He says holding forums is important because they educate voters.
“It’s critical that voters go to the polls knowing who to vote for, why they want to vote for this bond issue, this ordinance, this bill,” Wentworth said. “Why they're supporting their legislators, what their beliefs are--it’s critical.”
