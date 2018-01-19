Legislators create bipartisan Hispanic caucus
SANTA FE, N.M. – There's now a bipartisan legislative Hispanic caucus in the New Mexico Legislature.
Democratic Sen. Jacob Candelaria and others formed the caucus in response to recent changes in Democratic leadership in the New Mexico Senate. Sen. Michael Padilla was pushed out as Senate majority whip over sexual harassment allegations from a decade ago.
Sen. Mimi Stewart was voted in as the new whip, meaning all of the Democratic Senate leaders are now white – resulting in the creation of the Hispanic caucus.
