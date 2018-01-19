Legislators create bipartisan Hispanic caucus | KOB 4
Legislators create bipartisan Hispanic caucus

KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 06:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – There's now a bipartisan legislative Hispanic caucus in the New Mexico Legislature.

Democratic Sen. Jacob Candelaria and others formed the caucus in response to recent changes in Democratic leadership in the New Mexico Senate. Sen. Michael Padilla was pushed out as Senate majority whip over sexual harassment allegations from a decade ago.

Sen. Mimi Stewart was voted in as the new whip, meaning all of the Democratic Senate leaders are now white – resulting in the creation of the Hispanic caucus.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 19, 2018 06:57 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 06:29 PM

