Longtime NM district court judge dies at 86
December 24, 2017 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans are mourning the loss of a beloved member of the judicial community.
Former District Court Judge Rozier E. Sanchez passed away earlier this week at the age of 86. He served as a Second Judicial District Court judge for two decades, having received multiple awards and honors over the course of his career.
The judicial education center at the University of New Mexico was even named after him.
Sanchez is survived by his wife and five children.
Updated: December 24, 2017 05:26 PM
Created: December 24, 2017 04:57 PM
