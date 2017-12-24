VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Longtime NM district court judge dies at 86

KOB.com Web Staff
December 24, 2017 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans are mourning the loss of a beloved member of the judicial community.

Advertisement

Former District Court Judge Rozier E. Sanchez passed away earlier this week at the age of 86. He served as a Second Judicial District Court judge for two decades, having received multiple awards and honors over the course of his career.

The judicial education center at the University of New Mexico was even named after him.

Sanchez is survived by his wife and five children.

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 24, 2017 05:26 PM
Created: December 24, 2017 04:57 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall
Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall
Placitas residence destroyed after morning fire
Placitas residence destroyed after morning fire
Family loses almost everything in home fire just days before Christmas
Family loses almost everything in home fire just days before Christmas
Holiday traveler's dog found after being stolen along with car
Holiday traveler's dog found after being stolen along with car
Family celebrates recently deceased man's poignant Christmas tradition
Family celebrates recently deceased man's poignant Christmas tradition

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Track Santa around the world
Track Santa around the world
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores
Collision between SUV and semi kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital
Collision between SUV and semi kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital
Longtime NM district court judge dies at 86
Longtime NM district court judge dies at 86
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room