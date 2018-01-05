VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
'Lunar trifecta' to adorn morning sky on Jan. 31

Eddie Garcia
January 05, 2018 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Those who get an early start on Jan. 31 will see three lunar events occur in near-simultaneous fashion.

Jim Greenhouse, the space science director at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, said what scientists are calling "a lunar trifecta" will happen at about 5 a.m. Museum guests will even be able to take in the phenomena through the observatory telescope.

"In order to get a blue moon, a super moon and a total lunar eclipse all happening together – that's a very rare event," Greenhouse said.

Greenhouse said we will first the supermoon on the western horizon, where it will appear to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal.

"The term 'supermoon' has been applied to the time when the moon is closest to the earth and is full at the same time," Greenhouse added.

Meanwhile, he said, the term "blue moon" is a tricky label.

"So the moon is going to look red, but it's called a blue moon because it's the second full moon of the month. So the term blue moon is misleading, because the moon isn't actually going to turn blue," Greenhouse said.

And why does the moon turn red, anyway?

"The earth's shadow is not completely dark – it's actually filled with a red light, which is sunlight basically being refracted through the earth's atmosphere around the edges of the earth," he said.

 


