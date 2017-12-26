WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Man arrested for 15th DWI

Levi Manuelito 

KOB Web Staff
December 26, 2017 12:39 PM

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police arrested a Shiprock man, over the weekend, for his 15th DWI.

57-year-old Levi Manuelito was taken into custody after refusing to take a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

This all began Friday when police were given a BOLO, “Be On the Lookout,” for an erratic driver on US64 near Shiprock. Officers were able to locate the driver who they say did not appear to have the ability to drive safely.

After executing a blood draw warrant, Manuelito was charged with his 15th DWI and booked into the San Juan Adult Detention Center.

Police say three of the four passengers in Manuelito’s vehicle were also arrested for outstanding warrants.

