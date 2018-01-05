Man involved in deadly DWI accident to return behind bars
KOB.com Web Staff
January 05, 2018 06:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe man once acquitted of driving drunk and killing four teenagers has been sentenced to more than five months in jail, according to a Santa Fe New Mexican report.
A judge ruled that Scott Owens violated the terms of his probation in October for his most recent DWI charge from 2016, when Owens led Durango police on a high-speed pursuit while legally drunk.
Police say his pickup had fake plate and no interlock device as was required.
