Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident

Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident

The Associated Press
February 06, 2018 02:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A scientist's father says his son is recovering from surgery after being shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says no arrest had been made as of Monday.

A police report says the victim, a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist, was driving behind a Jeep when the vehicle braked several times. The victim slowed down.

The report says the driver of the Jeep then pulled over at an intersection, waited for the victim and got back on the highway behind the victim's vehicle.

The victim says the driver pulled up next to his vehicle and he heard two loud pops.

Authorities say a CAT scan showed a bullet between the victim's scalp and skull.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 06, 2018 02:36 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident

Advertisement




Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Dow turns 567 point loss into 567 point gain as stocks rally
Frederick Reimer