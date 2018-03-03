Many students absent from Las Cruces schools after threats | KOB 4
Many students absent from Las Cruces schools after threats

The Associated Press
March 03, 2018 11:31 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Public schools in New Mexico's second most populous city saw a big spike in student absences following unsubstantiated threats to some schools in days following the deadly shooting on Feb. 14 at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that the scares likely were a factor in the near 4,900 unexcused absences Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 in the Las Cruces school district.

The district's reported enrollment this school year is nearly 25,000.

About half of Las Cruces High School's students were absent Feb. 23, and about 12 percent of all district students missed class that day. That's double the number of unexcused absences two weeks prior.

March 03, 2018 11:31 AM

