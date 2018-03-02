Martinez signs bill strengthening anti-auto theft efforts
KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 05:30 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A bill that looks to crack down on car theft in New Mexico has officially become law.
Gov. Susana Martinez has signed off on House Bill 173, creating an auto theft prevention authority in the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.
That authority will be able to go after funding to help law enforcement across the state.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2018 05:30 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 03:09 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved