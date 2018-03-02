Martinez signs bill strengthening anti-auto theft efforts | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Martinez signs bill strengthening anti-auto theft efforts

KOB.com Web Staff
March 02, 2018 05:30 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – A bill that looks to crack down on car theft in New Mexico has officially become law.

Advertisement

Gov. Susana Martinez has signed off on House Bill 173, creating an auto theft prevention authority in the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

That authority will be able to go after funding to help law enforcement across the state.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 02, 2018 05:30 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 03:09 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
APD: 2 teens in custody after fatal Thursday night shooting
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
NB I-25 at Jefferson closed after vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
BCSO investigating body found
BCSO investigating body found
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud
Contractor charged with nine counts of fraud

Advertisement




Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
Proposed ABQ tax hike seeing varied reaction
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
City unveils $88M plan to build police force
Sandoval County jail gets new leadership
Gilbert Armendariz
News article critical of Spaceport America
News article critical of Spaceport America
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
Here's how your insurance also covers mental health care
 