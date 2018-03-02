Martinez signs trio of domestic violence bills into law | KOB 4
Martinez signs trio of domestic violence bills into law

March 02, 2018 07:08 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Domestic violence advocates are praising Gov. Susana Martinez for signing three separate bills into law.

Senate Bill 61 makes suffocation and strangulation serious violent crimes. The offenses are hard to prove because their signs are sometimes hard to detect. The crimes now fall under the aggravated battery law.

A separate house bill also requires law enforcement academies to include information on strangulation as part of each basic law enforcement training class.

Lastly, House Bill 119 protects the addresses of domestic violence victims.


Updated: March 02, 2018 07:08 PM
Created: March 02, 2018 06:56 PM

