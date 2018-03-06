Martinez to sign bill putting aside millions to better protect schools | KOB 4
Martinez to sign bill putting aside millions to better protect schools

KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 07:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Governor Susana Martinez says she plans to sign a bill that will make New Mexico schools safer.

Senate Bill 239 sets aside up to $10 million for the next four years to build things like perimeter fencing, intercom systems and single point-of-entry buildings.

Martinez said the bill represents just one step towards better safeguarding the state's schools. She's also encouraging school districts to collaborate with local law enforcement on ways to keep kids safe.


Updated: March 06, 2018 07:19 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 07:05 PM

