VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe

Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe

KOB Web Staff
January 01, 2018 06:30 AM

DEMING, N.M. – The mayor of a southern New Mexico city wants to make sure the schools there know how to spot an intruder.

Advertisement

According to the Deming Headlight, Mayor Benny Jasso has made it a point to drop by school campuses unannounced and disguised as an intruder.

The point, is to make sure that Jasso, who is also the safety director for Deming Public Schools, doesn’t penetrate layers of security at the schools.

Jasso says the students are taking ownership of their schools and are usually the first to spot him. There are also multiple security measures in place including cameras covering almost the entirety of the Deming High School Campus.

School safety across New Mexico is top of mind following the deadly shooting at Aztec High School in early December.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: January 01, 2018 06:30 AM
Created: January 01, 2018 06:03 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Advocacy group: fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise
Advocacy group: fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


New Year, new laws in New Mexico
New Year, new laws in New Mexico
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
Holm, coaches talk rematch after loss to Cris Cyborg
Holm, coaches talk rematch after loss to Cris Cyborg
Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe
Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service