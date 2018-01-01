Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe
January 01, 2018 06:30 AM
DEMING, N.M. – The mayor of a southern New Mexico city wants to make sure the schools there know how to spot an intruder.
According to the Deming Headlight, Mayor Benny Jasso has made it a point to drop by school campuses unannounced and disguised as an intruder.
The point, is to make sure that Jasso, who is also the safety director for Deming Public Schools, doesn’t penetrate layers of security at the schools.
Jasso says the students are taking ownership of their schools and are usually the first to spot him. There are also multiple security measures in place including cameras covering almost the entirety of the Deming High School Campus.
School safety across New Mexico is top of mind following the deadly shooting at Aztec High School in early December.
