Meteorologists predicting big fire season

Guyer said it all has to do with fire fuel: grass and brush.

"The grass that we saw grow during the spring and summer months last year is effectively cured out now, so it's very dry," he said.

The eastern plains are loaded up like a powder keg as severe drought marches across the state.

"That will allow any fires that develop in the grass and brush to be carried forward and spread into those timber areas as we warm up," Guyer said.

Signs are pointing to an even earlier start to fire season, Guyer said. With all that in mind, he said it's up to all New Mexicans to stay diligent and proceed with extreme caution.

"Expect that their actions could lead to the development of a wildfire and that could affect many people's property," he said.

