Meteorologists predicting big fire season
Eddie Garcia
January 25, 2018 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Minimal snowpack and moisture are leading the National Weather Service to predict New Mexico could be heading into a whopper of a fire season.
The state has seen it before. Based on the latest official fire potential outlook for 2018, New Mexicans could see it again.
"There is potential there to see large wildfires develop across New Mexico as we go through the spring months," NWS meteorologist Brian Guyer said.
Guyer said it all has to do with fire fuel: grass and brush.
"The grass that we saw grow during the spring and summer months last year is effectively cured out now, so it's very dry," he said.
The eastern plains are loaded up like a powder keg as severe drought marches across the state.
"That will allow any fires that develop in the grass and brush to be carried forward and spread into those timber areas as we warm up," Guyer said.
Signs are pointing to an even earlier start to fire season, Guyer said. With all that in mind, he said it's up to all New Mexicans to stay diligent and proceed with extreme caution.
"Expect that their actions could lead to the development of a wildfire and that could affect many people's property," he said.
Click here for the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook.
Updated: January 25, 2018 06:28 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 04:42 PM
