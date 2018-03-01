Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico | KOB 4
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico

Eddie Garcia
March 01, 2018 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- According to the National Weather Service, snowpack levels are woefully low throughout New Mexico.

By some estimates, the northern mountains near Chama would require an additional 25 feet of snow in order to catch up to average amounts. That's as high as a two-story building.

At this point, it's no secret to anyone that New Mexico is neck deep in drought conditions. The most recent report from the U. S. Drought Monitor shows extreme drought creeping into the north-central mountains.

The latest snow depth map estimates minimal amounts in the southern mountains with some areas in the southwest reporting 1 inch to a foot of snow.

In the north-central mountains, it's looking a little healthier with some areas boasting 18 to 24 inches of snow pack. Some of the best amounts are in the Chama area at about 24 to 36 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, it's not nearly enough and time is running out. 


Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: March 01, 2018 06:11 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 03:57 PM

