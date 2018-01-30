Sheriff: 'This poor child suffered at the hands of a monster'

"The three individuals are behind bars, and that's not enough," said State Police Chief Pete Kassetas. "I want to concentrate on Thomas Ferguson as the main suspect."

Kassetas went on to detail Ferguson's criminal history going back 20 years. His background includes drug charges, probation violations, parole violations, shoplifting, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a household member, abandonment abuse of a child, interference with communications, criminal sexual penetration, domestic violence, DWI, felon in possession of a weapon, obstruction, kidnapping and violation of a protection order.

Chief Kassetas went on to pose the question as to why "evil" people like those in this case were able to be out from behind bars.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Robert Garcia says the boy's mother, Tracy Pena, led officers to the area where 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia was buried. A cadaver dog was used to locate the body. The boy's body is now with the Office of the Medical Investigator to reveal an exact cause of death.

An emotional Sheriff Garcia addressed how difficult it is for law enforcement officers to handle cases such as this. He said the case is gruesome and that the "poor child suffered at the hands of a monster."

Authorities say Pena, and two of the kids living with the couple, told them that Ferguson was regularly violent and abusive and that they were afraid of him.

Santa Fe District Attorney Marco Serna said that through interviews they've learned that Valencia was cruelly punished, at times forced into a dog kennel for "hours on end" without food or water.

Authorities believe in November, Ferguson got angry at Valencia and punched him in the face and stomach. Pena told investigators that when she returned home from being incarcerated, that she found 13-year-old Jeremiah on the bed, wrapped in a blanket, lifeless.

According to criminal complaints, on Valencia’s birthday in December, Ferguson took Pena to a place off of State Road 503 where he claimed the boy was buried.

Pena, Ferguson and Nunez all are charged with child abuse resulting in death and with covering it up.

Watch the entire news conference streamed by KOB's Joy Wang: