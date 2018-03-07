Some left in the dark about needed emissions test | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Some left in the dark about needed emissions test

Emily Jaceks
March 07, 2018 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In the past, the Motor Vehicle Division regularly sent postcards as a friendly reminder a vehicle's registration was about to expire. But those postcards are looking a bit different these days if motorists even receive one at all.

Advertisement

"It was a nice reminder. It worked," said one Albuquerque resident, Steve Lauer said. "On that postcard in red, I believe it said in 'red emissions required."

Lauer, as well as many people on the social networking site Nextdoor, commented they've been left in the dark by MVD and can now only guess when it's time for their vehicle emissions testing.

"Some people get postcards. I noticed that when I went online," Lauer said. "'Yeah I got mine. Yeah, it said I needed emissions,' or 'It didn't say anything. It just seems haphazard."

Lauer is one of the many who didn't receive a reminder one of the vehicles he's responsible for was nearly three years overdue for its required emissions test. While he was able to avoid a fee, others in his neighborhood weren't so lucky.

"In some instances, they have had their things suspended because they haven't had their emissions test," he said. "That didn't happen to me or my mother."

Lauer said there seems to be a breakdown in communication between MVD and Bernalillo County with one agency pointing fingers at the other.

"The response I got from MVD was 'it's not our responsibility to notify you. That's Bernalillo County's.' They have never done that," he said. "If I have ever got one, it's what's come from MVD for the sticker to let me know the emissions were due. Never got a separate thing."


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Emily Jaceks


Updated: March 07, 2018 06:17 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 06:03 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Motorcyclist dies after fleeing traffic stop, crashing
A motorcyclist died after crashing at Wyoming and Central on March 7.
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Los Lunas Facebook site

Advertisement




Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claim school is bullying her daughter over pants
Governor signs $6.3 billion state budget
Gov. Susana Martinez signs fiscal year 2019 budget
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman fatally hits two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Blowing dust a problem for Santa Fe neighborhood
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
Mayor-elect wants to make Santa Fe more affordable, sustainable
 