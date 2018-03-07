Some left in the dark about needed emissions test

"Some people get postcards. I noticed that when I went online," Lauer said. "'Yeah I got mine. Yeah, it said I needed emissions,' or 'It didn't say anything. It just seems haphazard."

Lauer is one of the many who didn't receive a reminder one of the vehicles he's responsible for was nearly three years overdue for its required emissions test. While he was able to avoid a fee, others in his neighborhood weren't so lucky.

"In some instances, they have had their things suspended because they haven't had their emissions test," he said. "That didn't happen to me or my mother."

Lauer said there seems to be a breakdown in communication between MVD and Bernalillo County with one agency pointing fingers at the other.

"The response I got from MVD was 'it's not our responsibility to notify you. That's Bernalillo County's.' They have never done that," he said. "If I have ever got one, it's what's come from MVD for the sticker to let me know the emissions were due. Never got a separate thing."