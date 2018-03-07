Some left in the dark about needed emissions test
Emily Jaceks
March 07, 2018 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In the past, the Motor Vehicle Division regularly sent postcards as a friendly reminder a vehicle's registration was about to expire. But those postcards are looking a bit different these days if motorists even receive one at all.
"It was a nice reminder. It worked," said one Albuquerque resident, Steve Lauer said. "On that postcard in red, I believe it said in 'red emissions required."
Lauer, as well as many people on the social networking site Nextdoor, commented they've been left in the dark by MVD and can now only guess when it's time for their vehicle emissions testing.
"Some people get postcards. I noticed that when I went online," Lauer said. "'Yeah I got mine. Yeah, it said I needed emissions,' or 'It didn't say anything. It just seems haphazard."
Lauer is one of the many who didn't receive a reminder one of the vehicles he's responsible for was nearly three years overdue for its required emissions test. While he was able to avoid a fee, others in his neighborhood weren't so lucky.
"In some instances, they have had their things suspended because they haven't had their emissions test," he said. "That didn't happen to me or my mother."
Lauer said there seems to be a breakdown in communication between MVD and Bernalillo County with one agency pointing fingers at the other.
"The response I got from MVD was 'it's not our responsibility to notify you. That's Bernalillo County's.' They have never done that," he said. "If I have ever got one, it's what's come from MVD for the sticker to let me know the emissions were due. Never got a separate thing."
Credits
Emily Jaceks
Updated: March 07, 2018 06:17 PM
Created: March 07, 2018 06:03 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved