Murder case in Clovis returns to court
KOB.com Web Staff
February 08, 2018 09:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A murder case involving a child killed 13 years ago is headed back to court.
Noe Torres is serving a life sentence for the 2005 drive-by shooting of 10-year-old Carlos Perez in Clovis. It's believed Perez's older brother was the intended target. Torres was found guilty in 2015 after spending several years on the run
The New Mexico Supreme Court has now decided to reverse his convictions for shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy. They say it constitutes double jeopardy in light of his murder and attempted murder convictions.
Justices also threw out a habitual offender enhancement and sent the case back to District Court to revise his sentence.
