Murder case in Clovis returns to court

Noe Torres is serving a life sentence for the 2005 drive-by shooting of 10-year-old Carlos Perez in Clovis. It's believed Perez's older brother was the intended target. Torres was found guilty in 2015 after spending several years on the run

The New Mexico Supreme Court has now decided to reverse his convictions for shooting at a dwelling and conspiracy. They say it constitutes double jeopardy in light of his murder and attempted murder convictions.