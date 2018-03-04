Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault

KOB.com Web Staff
March 04, 2018 10:23 PM

DURANGO, Colo. -- A well-known Navajo filmmaker is facing charges of sexual assault.

Advertisement

According to the Durango Herald, Kody Dayish was arrested while he was in town for the Durango Independent Film Festival. Durango police say this was in connection with an incident that happened Friday.

No other details were available. Dayish is being held on a $250,000 bond.  

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 04, 2018 10:23 PM
Created: March 04, 2018 06:47 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Report: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in SE Colorado
Report: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in SE Colorado
Poop problem plaguing parts of Albuquerque
Poop problem plaguing parts of Albuquerque

Advertisement




Teachers pack out self-defense training in Rio Rancho
Teachers pack out self-defense training in Rio Rancho
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Friend of murder victim searching for her missing dog
Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Firefighters battle fire on Kirtland Air Force Base
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
Holocaust survivor visits Albuquerque, promotes book
Eva Mozes Kor
 