Navajo filmmaker charged with sexual assault
KOB.com Web Staff
March 04, 2018 10:23 PM
DURANGO, Colo. -- A well-known Navajo filmmaker is facing charges of sexual assault.
According to the Durango Herald, Kody Dayish was arrested while he was in town for the Durango Independent Film Festival. Durango police say this was in connection with an incident that happened Friday.
No other details were available. Dayish is being held on a $250,000 bond.
