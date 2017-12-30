VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo filmmaker to start shooting WWII code talkers movie

Navajo filmmaker to start shooting WWII code talkers movie

The Associated Press
December 30, 2017 12:04 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Navajo storyteller Kody Dayish says it's no secret that the Navajo code talkers played a significant role in the Allied powers' victory in World War II.

Advertisement

The Daily Times reported earlier this month that Navajo servicemen's complicated native tongue was critical in communicating crucial Allied messages that could not be deciphered by Japanese foes.

Their story has been told before in films, but Dayish says it's never been told from a Navajo point of view.

Dayish has wanted to tell his own version of the code talkers' story for some time, but says he wanted to wait until he felt he had the skills and maturity as a filmmaker to tell it properly.

His company, Kody Dayish Production, plans to begin shooting "Unbroken Code" in 2018.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: December 30, 2017 12:04 PM

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
What you'll need to renew your driver's license in 2018
What you'll need to renew your driver's license in 2018
Family mourns loss of two toddlers in tragic mobile home fire
Family mourns loss of two toddlers in tragic mobile home fire
Video shows blowtorch-wielding man in Christmas Day standoff with police
Video shows blowtorch-wielding man in Christmas Day standoff with police
Man allegedly uses gun to threaten neighbor who stole cigarette
Man allegedly uses gun to threaten neighbor who stole cigarette

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


The Holly Holm faithful begins to gather on fight night
The Holly Holm faithful begins to gather on fight night
Advocacy group to gunowners: Be careful with firearms on NYE
Advocacy group to gunowners: Be careful with firearms on NYE
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Video shows blowtorch-wielding man in Christmas Day standoff with police
Video shows blowtorch-wielding man in Christmas Day standoff with police
New Mexico State beats Utah State 26-20 in Arizona Bowl
New Mexico State beats Utah State 26-20 in Arizona Bowl