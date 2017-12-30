Navajo filmmaker to start shooting WWII code talkers movie

Dayish has wanted to tell his own version of the code talkers' story for some time, but says he wanted to wait until he felt he had the skills and maturity as a filmmaker to tell it properly.

His company, Kody Dayish Production, plans to begin shooting "Unbroken Code" in 2018.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

