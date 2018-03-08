Navajo leader says renaming Utah highway for Trump an insult

Navajo President Russell Begaye says honoring Trump would be like pouring salt on an open wound.

A coalition of tribes is suing over Trump's decision to downsize Bears Ears National Monument. The tribes consider the expanse of land in southern Utah that is home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs sacred.

One Navajo leader has suggested the highway honor Ernest Yahze, a Navajo Code Talker who died in Salt Lake City at age 92.

