Navajo leader says renaming Utah highway for Trump an insult | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo leader says renaming Utah highway for Trump an insult

Navajo leader says renaming Utah highway for Trump an insult

The Associated Press
March 08, 2018 07:34 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The president of the Navajo Nation says a proposal to rename a Utah highway after Donald Trump is insulting.

Advertisement

The National Parks Highway overlaps several roads as it connects iconic national parks such as Zion, Arches and Bryce Canyon.

Utah Democrats have pushed back on the proposal from a Republican colleague to add Trump's name.

Navajo President Russell Begaye says honoring Trump would be like pouring salt on an open wound.

A coalition of tribes is suing over Trump's decision to downsize Bears Ears National Monument. The tribes consider the expanse of land in southern Utah that is home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs sacred.

One Navajo leader has suggested the highway honor Ernest Yahze, a Navajo Code Talker who died in Salt Lake City at age 92.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: March 08, 2018 07:34 AM
Created: March 08, 2018 07:33 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Details on filmmaker's alleged sex assault in Durango emerge
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'
Woman tries to trick authorities with prescription for 'medical meth'

Advertisement




APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
APD officer files countersuit in deadly crash
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Mom claims school is bullying her daughter over pants
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Woman hits, kills two men as they changed tire, deputies say
Fight over F-16 flights continues
Two F-16 Fighting Falcons take off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13.
$1 Million Bracket Challenge - Make Your Picks
$1 Million Bracket Challenge - Make Your Picks
 