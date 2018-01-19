Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI | KOB 4
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI

KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 10:39 PM

NAVAJO NATION – The Navajo Nation has issued a statement about PTSD in the wake of a tribal leader tallying his sixth DWI arrest.

Hubert Smith, interim head of the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration, was arrested after a crash last weekend. The Navajo Nation has now released the following statement:

"Many of our Navajo veterans return from service with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and they don’t have access to proper treatment, care or facilities like other veterans who live closer to metropolitan areas.

Interim Director Hubert Smith is a Veteran of Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the Iraq Conflict.

The Navajo Nation has consistently asked the United States to provide much needed resources for our veterans. Our veterans fought under the US flag and unfortunately some are not able to get proper treatment for their PTSD.

This causes our veterans to deal with their psychological trauma without being properly treated.  The Navajo Nation will work interim Director Smith to deal with his problem.

Smith is Interim Director for the Navajo Veterans Administration (NVA). The Nation is currently interviewing individuals to assume the directorship of the NVA. We appreciate Smith for stepping up into the acting director position. We are pursuing a new full-time director and hope to have one in place within in the next two weeks.

Before becoming interim director, Smith was Eastern Agency Commander, which encompasses over 30 local veteran organizations. The Agency Commanders are elected positions. Smith is highly respected by his veterans and it was his comrades who voted him to be Eastern Agency Commander."

 

 


