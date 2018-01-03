VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Navajo Nation's economic development director steps down

The Associated Press
January 03, 2018 06:01 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The director of the Navajo Nation's Division of Economic Development has stepped down.

Tribal officials say Crystal Deschinny left the job Tuesday for personal reasons.

Deschinny was appointed to the position in March 2016 and brought a background in financial investment, investment management and diversifying economic development.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye praised Deschinny for her work and says she has helped the tribe to better place businesses in economically supportive locations.

The Department Manager for Project Development - Tony Perry - will serve as acting director for the Division of Economic Development until a new director is appointed.

The vast Navajo Nation covers parts of northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah and northwestern New Mexico.

