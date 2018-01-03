Navajo Nation's economic development director steps down

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye praised Deschinny for her work and says she has helped the tribe to better place businesses in economically supportive locations.

The Department Manager for Project Development - Tony Perry - will serve as acting director for the Division of Economic Development until a new director is appointed.

The vast Navajo Nation covers parts of northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah and northwestern New Mexico.

