Navajo Times publisher charged with DWI

J.R. Oppenheim
January 09, 2018 06:17 PM

GALLUP, N.M. -- The chief executive officer and publisher of the Navajo Times faces a drunken driving charge in McKinley County, according to a criminal complaint.

A New Mexico State Police officer arrested Tom Arviso Jr. in Gallup on Monday. The police report states the officer initially pulled Arviso for driving 64 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone.

The officer allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Arviso, who police say also had bloodshot, watery eyes. The criminal complaint states Arviso admitted to drinking two beers, and the report says he performed poorly in a sobriety test.

Police say Arviso had a .22 blood alcohol content. He was charged with aggravated DWI.

Based in Window Rock, Arizona, the newspaper Arviso runs primarily covers news the Navajo Nation.


Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: January 09, 2018 06:17 PM
Created: January 09, 2018 04:46 PM

