Navajo Times publisher charged with DWI

A New Mexico State Police officer arrested Tom Arviso Jr. in Gallup on Monday. The police report states the officer initially pulled Arviso for driving 64 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone.

The officer allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Arviso, who police say also had bloodshot, watery eyes. The criminal complaint states Arviso admitted to drinking two beers, and the report says he performed poorly in a sobriety test.