'Monsters really do exist': New ad targets online predators

KOB Web Staff
December 28, 2017 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new ad campaign is aimed at combatting online sexual predators. The ad, titled “Monsters” was released Thursday by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

It targets teenagers and parents with children under the age of 18, letting them know that “monsters in the form of sexual predators” really do exist behind their computer, tablet and smart phones.

“There is no higher priority of the Office of the Attorney General than to protect our children and families in New Mexico from violent, sexual predators,” said Attorney General Balderas. “Parents and teens must be on guard for these sexual predators online and should report any solicitations or suspicious behavior to our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

The ad, which is running on the attorney general’s facebook page, was funded by a federal grant given to the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.  The attorney general’s office oversees that task force.  Their mission is to locate, track and capture child sexual predators and child pornographers in New Mexico.

Anyone with information relating to suspected child predators and suspected child should contact the task force at 1-800-843-5678 or www.CyberTipline.com

