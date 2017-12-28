'Monsters really do exist': New ad targets online predators

It targets teenagers and parents with children under the age of 18, letting them know that “monsters in the form of sexual predators” really do exist behind their computer, tablet and smart phones.

“There is no higher priority of the Office of the Attorney General than to protect our children and families in New Mexico from violent, sexual predators,” said Attorney General Balderas. “Parents and teens must be on guard for these sexual predators online and should report any solicitations or suspicious behavior to our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”