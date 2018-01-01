State welcome New Year's babies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Some families in New Mexico started off the new year by getting a little bigger.
In Albuquerque, the first baby of 2018 was born at 3:38 a.m. Monday at UNM Hospital. It was baby girl weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
At least one baby was born even earlier. Baby Benjamin was born at 12:38 this morning at Presbyterian Plains Regional Medical center in Clovis.
Congrats to all the new parents out there.
