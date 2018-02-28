New Mexico biologists scheduled to review endangered species | KOB 4
New Mexico biologists scheduled to review endangered species

The Associated Press
February 28, 2018 10:00 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Game and Fish Department is preparing to begin a lengthy review of dozens of species of animals and plants that are classified as threatened or endangered by the state.

It will be up to the state Game Commission when it meets Thursday in Las Cruces to approve the start of the biennial review.

Based on the best available information, department biologists determine for each listed species whether its status should be "uplisted" from threatened to endangered, "downlisted" from endangered to threatened, or remain unchanged from the previous review period.

Public comments will be taken before and after the department issues its draft review.

There's a separate process for determining whether species should be added to or removed from the list.

Updated: February 28, 2018 10:00 AM
Created: February 28, 2018 09:56 AM

