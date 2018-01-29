Study: 6 percent of NM bridges are structurally deficient
KOB.com Web Staff
January 29, 2018 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union before Congress on Tuesday, and he is expected to address the nation's aging infrastructure. A new report released Monday underscores the challenge New Mexico faces in that area.
The study from the American Roads and Transportation Builders Association found 251 of the 3,999 bridges in New Mexico -- or 6 percent -- are structurally deficient. That includes 24 on interstates.
One of the top two most-traveled bridges is northbound I-25 over Gibson. Build in 1961, it was deemed structurally deficient. Yet an estimated 110,600 vehicles cross it each day.
At No. 2 is southbound I-25 over Rio Bravo, also built in the early 60s with 81,300 daily crossings.
Overall, the state has identified needed repairs on more than 15,000 bridges at an estimated cost of about $676 million.
