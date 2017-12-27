VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
New Mexico considers new nominating system for regents

UNM Board of Regents meeting from May 11, 2017 UNM Board of Regents meeting from May 11, 2017 | 

The Associated Press
December 27, 2017 01:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico would change the selection process for regents who oversee the state's public universities and flagship medical center under a newly proposed constitutional amendment.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Steinborn and Republican Sen. Mark Moores said Tuesday that they hope to ensure a broader initial search for qualified candidates to oversee the state's major public universities by creating a bipartisan nomination committee. The committee would provide a list of candidates for the governor to choose from when nominating university regents.

The senators say the new system would diffuse frequent stalemates as the Legislature considers political appointments by the governor to regent boards.

New Mexico's public university system is wrestling with declining enrollment and steep cuts in state funding.

If approved by lawmakers, voters would decide on the amendment in November 2018.

The Associated Press


Created: December 27, 2017 01:02 PM

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

