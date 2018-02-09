New Mexico county to donate firefighting trucks to Houston
David Lynch
February 09, 2018 03:16 PM
DOÑA ANA COUNTY – Officials in a southern New Mexico county are helping ease the burden on a Texas city still recovering from a natural disaster.
Fire equipment in the form of five "heavy-duty trucks equipped with firefighting apparatus" are being donated to Houston in the next two weeks. The metropolis lost "more than 60 fire vehicles" when it was slammed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, a release states.
The trucks being donated are part of a surplus "no longer needed for primary emergency use," according to the release.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: February 09, 2018 03:16 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved