New Mexico deputy public defender facing harassment claims
Photo: chandlerblairlaw.com|
The Associated Press
February 20, 2018 10:20 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two female attorneys in southeastern New Mexico have accused Chief Deputy Public Defender Chandler Blair of sexual harassment.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the New Mexico Disciplinary Board has declined to take action on complaints filed by the women's supervisors. However, a complaint is pending with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and one woman has asked the state Supreme Court to review the Disciplinary Board's decision.
Blair, second in command of public defenders around the state, has denied any inappropriate contact with either woman.
Blair's boss, Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur, said he couldn't discuss the issue.
The Disciplinary Board contends there is insufficient evidence, but the board's legal counsel also noted that state professional conduct rules only address the behavior of lawyers related to their representation of clients, not in their workplace.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: February 20, 2018 10:20 AM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.