VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico lawmakers to introduce anti-auto theft bills

Jen French
January 07, 2018 11:03 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY – New Mexico is anticipated to top the charts in auto theft again this year. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, approximately 100 cars are taken every week in Bernalillo County.

Advertisement

Albuquerque police ran into auto theft suspect Joseph Hirschfeld again last February inside a gun shop. Police were able to track him via an iPhone after he allegedly took off with a 17-year-old’s purse and car.

Police say they found Hirschfeld with a stolen car again in October. He's been in an out of court for various criminal charges – auto theft is only one of them.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, 10,000 cars – or 27 cars a day – were stolen in Albuquerque in 2016. It's become such a routine headline that a meme boasting the mantra “Come for the chile, stay because your car was stolen,” has gone viral on local social media.

Now, Republican State Rep. Monica Youngblood is pushing a bill that would force auto recyclers to demand to see a car seller’s driver’s license.

“It’s not required right now,” Youngblood said.  “This is what the bill would do. The bill would require that auto recyclers run a stolen vehicle check on each car that is being sold to them."

The driver’s license information would be entered into the MVD’s car database and potentially cross-checked with the National Crime Information Center's stolen vehicles database.

“If the car comes back that it is stolen, that information is turned over to law enforcement,” Youngblood said.

Republican State Rep. Bill Rehm is also tired of the trend.

“Auto theft is up in every single community state-wide,” he said.

Rehm wants money from insurance premiums to support a statewide auto theft task force. It’s an idea that 4 Investigates found is working in Texas. http://www.kob.com/albuquerque-news/four-dollar-fix-albuquerque-auto-theft-crime-problem-el-paso-solution-abq4ward/4577604/

“This brings more resources to go ahead and fight auto theft with not only other police officers but money for overtime and directed efforts,” Rehm said.

 

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Jen French


Updated: January 07, 2018 11:03 PM
Created: January 07, 2018 08:53 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California

Advertisement




Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Reinstated UNM ski team celebrates weekend victory
Rebecca Fiegl, Vegard Busengdal, Katharine Irwin, Tyler Theis, Haley Cutler
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf