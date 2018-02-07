New Mexico man gets prison term in sexual abuse case<br /> | KOB 4
The Associated Press
February 07, 2018 12:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A northwestern New Mexico man faces 12 1/2 years in prison after being sentenced on convictions for abusive sexual contact and kidnapping boys.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 68-year-old William Detwiler of Vanderwagen in southern McKinley County was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Albuquerque.

The office says Detwiler pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges involving two children under age 16.

According to a sentencing document, Detwiler didn't know the boys and offered them rides to school.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the New Mexico State Police.


The Associated Press


Created: February 07, 2018 12:44 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

