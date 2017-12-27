New Mexico still missing out on winter precipitation
The Associated Press
December 27, 2017 12:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - There has been no measureable rain or snow in New Mexico's most populous city in over 80 straight days, and the National Weather Service says the forecast is calling for another week of dry weather.
If the trend holds, forecasters say Albuquerque could finish in the top five longest periods without precipitation since record-keeping started more than a century ago.
The city's record of 109 days was set back in 1902.
Eastern New Mexico is also dry, as Roswell is not far behind with nearly 70 consecutive days without precipitation.
Forecasters say that by Thursday and Friday, most areas of the state will see temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: December 27, 2017 12:57 PM
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.